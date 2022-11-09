Balance of Power in Texas: Republicans retain control of Texas Legislature

Texas State Senate Results

Texas State House Results

Republicans will retain control of the Texas House with a slightly increased majority.

The party will likely control 86 seats when the Texas Legislature begins in January. That’s a net gain of one seat from the last legislative session.

Democrat Mihaela Plesa narrowly won the race for state representative in District 70 in Collin County.

She defeated Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes out of more than 58,000 cast.

The seat used to serve McKinney but now represents parts of Plano, Allen, Richardson, and far north Dallas.

2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results

Democrat John Bryant also won a Texas House seat in Dallas. He beat Republican Sarah Lamb in District 114.

It’s a return to the legislature for the 75-year-old Bryant. He served in the Texas House from 1974 to 1983, when he was elected to Congress.

He served there until 1997 after failing to win the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 1996.

Races to Watch:

Republicans will also increase their majority in the Texas Senate by at least one.

State Rep. Phil King of Weatherford won Senate District 10. It was formerly held by Democrat Beverly Powell.

She had filed for re-election but quit after the district was redrawn to be more favorable to Republicans.

Republicans will now have 19 of the 31 state senate seats.