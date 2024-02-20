DART unveils 'Badu Bus' to honor Dallas native Erykah Badu

The Badu Bus could soon be coming to your city!

DART and Grammy winner Erykah Badu have partnered for a new bus design that will be seen across the Metroplex.

There will be a collection of three DART buses and two trains that are specially wrapped and decorated with images of Badu, a Dallas native, and artwork.

DART says the vehicles, which will be operated throughout 13 cities, are a chance to honor an authentic hometown hero.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Badu recalled riding a bus in Dallas and deciding she wanted to have her face on the side of a bus one day.

"We have to create our dreams and make those dreams manifest, and I know a lot of people say those words, but it couldn't be truer today," Badu said. "Now, I feel like I made it."

Badu is holding her annual Birthday Bash on Saturday, Feb. 24 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Four DART riders riders will get two tickets to a VIP section of the concert, exclusive swag and a DART monthly pass.