Most North Texas students have now gone back to school
DALLAS - The back-to-school season continues across North Texas. On Thursday, students in 14 local districts headed back to class.
Those districts include Alvarado, Argyle, Van, and West ISDs.
Most kids in North Texas have now started their school year.
There are no districts with a first day on Friday. A handful will return next week.
School Districts Starting on Aug. 17
Abbott ISD
Alvarado ISD
Alvord ISD
Argyle ISD
Bonham ISD
Chisum ISD
Cross Roads ISD
Lingleville ISD
Martin's Mill ISD
Muenster ISD
Rivercrest ISD
Santo ISD
Van ISD
West ISD