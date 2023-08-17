Most North Texas students have now gone back to school

article

The back-to-school season continues across North Texas. On Thursday, students in 14 local districts headed back to class.

Those districts include Alvarado, Argyle, Van, and West ISDs.

MORE: Back-to-School News

Related article

Most kids in North Texas have now started their school year.

There are no districts with a first day on Friday. A handful will return next week.

#Ready4School

FOX 4 wants to see your first day of school pictures. Share them on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page and you may see them on TV.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

School Districts Starting on Aug. 17

Abbott ISD

Alvarado ISD

Alvord ISD

Argyle ISD

Bonham ISD

Chisum ISD

Cross Roads ISD

Lingleville ISD

Martin's Mill ISD

Muenster ISD

Rivercrest ISD

Santo ISD

Van ISD

West ISD