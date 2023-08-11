North Texas dad's wild outfits are now a tradition for the first day of school

A North Texas dad continued his annual tradition of going all out for the first day of school.

Every year, Tracy Travers finds a wild way to dress up for his daughter’s day of classes in the Hunt County city of Quinlan, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy: Tracy Travers

It’s not just at home. He always walks in with her in his flashy fits.

He’s been doing it for so many years, the Boles Independent School District now knows to expect the crazy outfits.

Travers said despite how his daughter reacts in photos, she loves it.

He’s thrilled to continue the tradition with his youngest daughter, who just started pre-K.