FIFA is still waiting to announce the location of the final match of the World Cup, but at least one major soccer tournament will hold its championship match in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium was selected as the home of the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final, semifinals and third-place match.

The Concacaf Nations League tournament includes some of the best teams in North and Central America, including the U.S., Mexico and Canda.

The tournament's semifinals will be held on Thursday, March 21 and the third-place match and final will be held on Sunday, March 24.

There will also be two games played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The quarterfinal losers will play in Frisco on Saturday, March 23 to determine the last two Concacaf guest national teams qualifying for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

"We are honored to host decisive matches at AT&T Stadium for the Concacaf Nations League, including the Final," said Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones in a statement. "North Texas has proven to be an incredible region for international soccer, and we look forward to providing another world class experience for each one of the matches played at AT&T Stadium."

The tournament could be an opportunity to show off AT&T Stadium as a potential location for the World Cup final in 2026.

Arlington is considered a finalist for the final match, but no official announcement has been made.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s chief operating officer for the World Cup visited Arlington in October to tour the stadium and other facilities.

An official announcement on which matches will be played in Dallas is expected by the end of the year.