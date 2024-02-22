AT&T outage: North Texas law enforcement on impact on 911 calls

If you are waking up Thursday morning and having trouble with your smartphone you are not alone.

Thousands of AT&T cell phone users across the U.S. reported network outages on Thursday morning, in addition to Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Verizon and other customers.

""Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers.," an AT&T spokesperson told FOX 4 in a statement.

Several North Texas law enforcement agencies are telling people their 911 calls are going still going through.

Arlington Police

Arlington Police say that it's 911 Dispatch Center has not been impacted by the outage.

They say that some callers are not hearing rings when they call 911 and are hanging up before they are able to speak to a dispatcher.

The department says they can still see calls coming through and are asking callers to stay on the line.

Arlington police say you can also text 911 if you have access to WiFi.

Richland Hills PD

Richland Hills police encouraged anyone who is unable to reach 911 should try to use the SOS feature on their phone.

The city says the 911 Dispatch Center is operational and not affected by the outage.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Tarrant County also said their 911 system does not appear to be affected and that they have been receiving calls.

"If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations please be patient as service is restored," the sheriff's office said in a post online.

Frisco Police

Frisco police say that phones should be able to reach 911 if needed.

The department says calls to the non-emergency number 972-292-6010 can still be made on Wi-Fi, if you have access.

Denton County ESD

Denton County ESD said all wireless phones, "even those not subscribed to or supported by a specific carrier" can call 911.

Keller Police

Keller Police say that they are receiving 911 calls, but that AT&T customers are having issues with texts to 911.

The police department says they are also having difficulty calling AT&T customers back.

Allen Police

Allen Police reassured citizens that its 911 Communications Center is "fully operational and unaffected" by service disruptions.

University Park

The city of University Park says that UPPD Dispatch is receiving 911 and non-emergency AT&T calls.

Plano

The City of Plano says if dialing 911 does not work, you can contact them for help through the non-emergency number 972-424-5678.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.