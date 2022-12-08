Athena Strand's mother to hold news conference about daughter's tragic death Thursday

Maityln Gandy, the mother of Athena Strand, will speak about her 7-year-old daughter's tragic kidnapping and death at a news conference on Thursday morning.

Gandy and her attorney will address reporters at 11 a.m. Thursday from the steps of the Wise County Courthouse.

Athena Strand went missing last Wednesday sparking a massive search. Her body was found on Friday evening in Boyd, about six miles away from Strand's Paradise home.

Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy

31-year-old Tanner Horner, a delivery driver contracted by FedEx, was delivering a package to Strand's home at the time she disappeared.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says Horner confessed to abduction the girl from her driveway and killing her. He faces capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Horner is currently in the Wise County Jail being held on $1.5 million bond.

Tanner Horner (Source: Lake Worth Jail)

"Our short-term efforts are focused on Athena's family; taking as much as we can off their plates, so they can mourn her loss," said Benson Varghese, Gandy's lawyer. "Our long-term goals are to thoroughly investigate how and why this happened and to hold any person or corporation accountable whose actions or inactions could have prevented this little girl's tragic death."

"Corporations like FedEx are welcomed at our homes to bring packages to our doorsteps, not danger. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to get answers for Athena."

FedEx released a statement about the girl's death over the weekend:

Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time. Words cannot express our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.

Fox News Digital reached out to the company inquiring about hiring practices of drivers.

"FedEx Ground contracts for transportation, pickup and delivery services with more than 6,000 independent businesses that are committed to providing outstanding package pickup and delivery services using their own employees," a FedEx spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The contracted workers are subject to criminal background checks, the spokesperson said.

"As is common across the industry and considered standard practice, employees of service provider businesses are subject to a criminal history background check as part of the eligibility process. Should we become aware of any criminal activity within our network, we work swiftly to investigate and address those incidents, including cooperating with law enforcement."

Fox News Digital inquired if the same network of service providers also hire seasonal workers during the busy holiday season. FedEx said that the providers "employ drivers, helpers, managers and other staff and retain sole discretion over all hiring decisions," including seasonal staff.

Very few details have come out about the case, including a possible motive for the killing.

On Monday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told FOX 4 that the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers and FBI are following up on a few evidentiary items and performing more interviews.

Akin says he believes arrest affidavits in the case will be sealed.

We will be streaming the news conference at 11 a.m. on this page and on the FOX 4 YouTube channel.