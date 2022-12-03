Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday

The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week.

First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

The service will be held on the front lawn of the church in Paradise.

There will be a lighted angel set up for people who want to bring flowers to the service.

The church is asking for anyone who would like to write something to be read at the service to email them.

All messages will be given to the family and several will be selected to read at the event.

Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday miles away.

31-year-old Tanner Horner, a driver delivering a package to Strand's house for FedEx, confessed to kidnapping and killing the girl, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

Horner is charged with aggravated kidnappings and capital murder.

"I spent quite a bit of time with the family. They appreciated the fact that we care so much. They're devastated. They're angry because of what happened. A precious child taken from their lives," said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin on Friday night.

For those looking to attend Tuesday's event the address for First Baptist Church Cottondale is 145 CR 3355, Paradise, Texas.