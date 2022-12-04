People across North Texas are being asked to wear pink on Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was abducted and killed in Wise County.

On Saturday, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark posted a message on Facebook asking for the entire county to wear pink, Athena's favorite color, in honor of her life.

Following Judge Clark's announcement a number of school districts have joined in, calling on their students to show up wearing pink on Monday.

Northwest ISD, Castleberry ISD, Buena Vista ISD and Weatherford ISD are among the school districts asking students to wear pink.

Athena Strand was reported missing on Wednesday night. She was found dead two days later.

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin revealed his office received a tip Horner was dropping off a package in front of Strand's home around the same time she went missing. The FBI also collected digital evidence that lead them to Horner.

When questioned by police Horner confessed, according to the Wise County sheriff.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., people are being asked to gather on the steps of the Wise County courthouse to pray for Athena and her family.

First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.