Art Institute of Dallas among 8 campuses permanently closing

The Art Institutes abruptly announced the closure of all campuses across the United States, including one in North Texas.

The private chain of post-secondary colleges has eight locations nationwide. The Art Institute of Dallas near Park Lane and the Central Expressway is one of those locations.

All campuses are set to permanently close on Saturday.

In an email to students in Atlanta, school officials stated that a series of events over the past 10 years, both external and internal to the campus operations, has forced the closure of the systems of colleges.

Some students of The Art Institute of Tampa told FOX 13 the school's enrollment never seemed to bounce back from the pandemic.

The Art Institutes' parent company, Education Management Corporation, has also previously faced lawsuits from the Department of Justice and from students who have alleged they gave improper loans. EMC denied those allegations.

EMC's website is now down and The Art Institutes' website is a simple landing page giving students guidance on what to do next.

The school is providing instructions for students to transfer academic records to other institutions.

It said academic and financial aid staff will be available to help students through the end of 2023.

FOX 5 in Atlanta and FOX 13 in Tampa contributed to this report.