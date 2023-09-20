Broadway actor, Arlington Heights High alum returns to North Texas to teach to students

A successful Broadway actor who got his start in Fort Worth ISD is back home to share some valuable insight with students at his alma mater.

Musical theater and voice actor Major Attaway conducted a masterclass for performing arts students.

Attaway graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 2005.

His roles include the character "Genie" in Disney's Broadway version of Aladdin.

Attaway joined the cast in 2016 and is the longest-running actor in that role.

He has also voiced more than 30 characters in anime, video games, museum exhibits and more.

He says it is important to give back, especially in the school district where he gained confidence in himself.

"I’m big on interacting with people and networking, it’s a huge thing. I told these kids today we’re helping you, not audition for the role, but to audition for the room. And not just the room you’re in that day, but so your confidence makes space for you in other rooms coming forward," said Attaway.

During the class Attaway taught theater students from Arlington Heights High and I.M. Terrell High School.

He will conduct a similar workshop for Birdville ISD in the coming weeks.

Attaway was inducted into Fort Worth ISD's Wall of Fame in 2019 and received the Irma P. Hall Medal for Illumination in 2018.