Farmers Branch police looking for driver who hit pedestrian, fled scene

Farmers Branch police are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian with their car and drove off.

A 67-year-old woman was crossing Valley View Lane near I-35 on Friday night when she was hit by a dark SUV in the right-hand lane.

The woman was thrown 50 feet and broke her pelvis, among other injuries.

Police say she had brain surgery on Monday and is now in critical, but stable condition in the hospital.

Farmers Branch police released three photos of the vehicle.

The incident happened at approximately 9:19 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmers Branch police.