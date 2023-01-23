Arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger

Fort Worth police arrested two people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday.

16-year-old Zecheriah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old female cousin was seriously injured in the shooting on Berry Street near Paschal High School on Friday.

Both were students at Paschal High.

READ MORE: Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer

Zecheriah Trevino

Fort Worth police say they have arrested two of the three suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting and are searching for the third.

17-year-old Daniel Reed was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniel Reed (Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)

The second suspect that was arrested is a juvenile, so Fort Worth police are not releasing his name.

Reed is currently in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

A candlelight vigil for Trevino will be held at 7 p.m. Monday on the front lawn of University UMC Fort Worth.