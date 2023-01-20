16-year-old boy killed, 17-year-old girl seriously hurt in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl seriously hurt.

It happened in the parking lot of a Whataburger Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but the boy later died. The girl is still being treated.

No one is in custody, but police say the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Fort Worth ISD says it's aware of the shooting and is involved in the investigation, but it did not outright say if their students were involved.

With the shooting happening half a mile away from TCU, police alerted campus police.

TCU released a bulletin saying that the suspects drove away after the shooting in a dark-colored SUV, heading eastbound on West Berry Street. It said no TCU students, faculty or staff were involved.