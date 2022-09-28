Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old

Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend.

14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning.

The photos show three individuals that police say were seen in the area right before the murder.

"I just want justice for my son. I don't know who or what happened," said Cynthia Edwards, Manuel's mother.

Dallas police says they believe there are people out there with knowledge of the shooting. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275.