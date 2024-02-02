The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who is wanted for a triple homicide in Arlington last month.

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Larry Reed.

Larry Reed (Source: US Marshals)

They believe he is responsible for the deadly shooting of three people at an Arlington apartment complex on January 25.

A 31-year-old man and 29-year-olds Shannen Jones and Monique Smith were killed at the Chatham Green Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m.

Two children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed, according to investigators.

Police told FOX 4 that evidence found at the scene made them believe the shooting was drug-related.

Investigators say Reed was familiar with at least one of the victims.

Reed lived in Arlington, but has ties to Mississippi.

The Marshals say if you spot Reed you should call 911 and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.