Arlington apartment shooting leaves 3 people dead; shooter still at large

Arlington police are investigating a triple murder at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the Chatham Green Village Apartments in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane.

When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. No other information on the victims was released.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody. Police have not released a suspect description.

