Arlington police release video of recent 'jugging' theft

Published  March 20, 2024 1:00pm CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are urging people to be careful at banks and ATMs after a recent break-in that was caught on video.

Police call it "jugging," which is when criminals wait around banks, then follow people and steal money.

Video shows a man being targeted after visiting a bank in Arlington recently.

The suspects broke into his vehicle and stole items left in plain sight.

Jugging happens year-round, but police expect an increase during tax season when people get their refunds.