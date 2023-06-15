Expand / Collapse search
Arlington police cracking down on speeding after recent spike in crashes

Arlington
Arlington police crack down on speeding

The Arlington Police Department is cracking down on speeding after seeing a spike in crashes leading to fatalities or injuries. Officers implemented their traffic enforcement plan on Interstate 30.

ARLINGTON, Texas - After seeing a spike in crashes leading to fatalities or injuries, the Arlington Police Department is taking steps to crack down on speeding. 

This week, officers were waiting, watching and writing tickets for people speeding on Interstate 30.

Arlington PD implemented its traffic enforcement plan by placing "spotter" officers above I-30 on the Fielder Road overpass. 

"Roughly 42% of our fatalities are happening on our freeways," Arlington Police Lieutenant Brian Garcia said. 

Their lasers locked onto a car flying down the interstate at 94 miles per hour. 

Lieutenant Garcia said officers were using laser or LIDAR to catch people because it gives them a more precise and accurate reading than radar. The goal of their effort is to save lives. 

"If we can reduce our freeway fatality accidents we can make a dent in our overall numbers," Garcia said. 

Responders were also standing by, waiting for the call on the entrance ramp if needed on the interstate.