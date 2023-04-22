Teen motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - A Fort Worth 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Arlington Friday afternoon.
Arlington police said the wreck happened just before 3:45 p.m., on West Bardin Road, between Cooper Street and Bowen Road.
Investigators believe an SUV was turning left onto Racquet Club Drive, when a motorcycle heading its direction crashed into it.
The motorcyclist, Christopher Brown, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Featured
The driver of the SUV was taken a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said speed was not a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.