Arlington man who kidnapped, abused 13-year-old sentenced to 60 years in prison

An Arlington man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the continuous abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Nolan Neighbors was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On June 14, 2022, Neighbors, who was 31 years old at the time, drove to Honey Grove, Texas to pick up the 13-year-old.

Police said the two had been chatting with the girl online and arranged to meet.

He took the girl back to his apartment on Trinity Circle in Arlington, where he continually sexually abused her for three days, according to prosecutors.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

"He kept her in the closet until the Arlington police showed up and rescued her," said Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Erika Staif in a video posted online.

The case recently went to trial.

"The jury returned a swift guilty verdict, sending a message that we protect children in our community," said Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Deanna Franzen.

Prosecutors say District Judge Julia Lugo stacked the 20-year sentences for each count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, meaning Neighbors will spend 60 years in prison.