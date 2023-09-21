Arlington Lamar HS shooting trial: Closing arguments set to begin

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the capital murder trial of a 16-year-old boy who admitted to killing a classmate at Arlington Lamar High School in March.

The case is in Tarrant County Juvenile Court because the suspect is a minor.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the school shooting, faces up to 40 years behind bars for the murder of Ja’Shawn Poirier.

His mother and the shooter’s mother testified Wednesday.

Ja'Shawn Poirier

Roshone Jacob recalled what she went through on the day her son was killed.

"All I remember is screaming and crying. I told my boss I had to leave, and I ran out of the building," she said," she said. "It's been very hard because I'm technically still trying to wrap my mind around it, and I'm stuck in this nightmare, trying to come out of it."

The shooter’s mother said there are no excuses for what her son did and she believes he should face consequences.

"Accountability has to be given. A life was taken and even though this is my child, I love him. And accountability has to be given," said the teen's mother.

The defense is trying to convince the jury that the teen can be rehabilitated at a state juvenile facility.

The prosecution is pushing for a stiff punishment, pointing out the many disciplinary write-ups he’s been given while in juvenile detention for refusing to follow the rules.

Prosecutors showed jurors video of the teen trying to escape from the juvenile detention facility last month on the day jury selection was supposed to begin in the trial.

One additional witness was set to testify Thursday morning before closing arguments.