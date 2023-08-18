Expand / Collapse search

Jury selection begins for 15-year-old Arlington Lamar High School shooting suspect

Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jury selection begins Friday in the trial of a 15-year-old accused of killing a classmate and injuring another student outside Lamar High School in Arlington.

The teenage boy allegedly opened fire outside the school before classes started this past March. The gunfire killed 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier and grazed another student.

In June, a judge decided the teen should not be tried as an adult for capital murder. Instead, his case will play out inside the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center.

Ja'Shawn Poirier

His name is not being released because he is considered a minor.

The accused teen gunman would have faced up to life in prison if convicted had he been tried as an adult. Now he faces up to 40 years in prison.

FOX 4 spoke to Poirier's mother in April. She said she hopes the shooter gets the harshest possible sentence.

"The kid knew what he was doing. And if he knew what he was doing, then it was premeditated. So, you need to serve the consequences," Rashone Jacob said.

Detectives said the suspect claimed he was sexually assaulted a few months before the shooting.

The alleged assault happened before Poirier moved to North Texas, and police said they have not been able to verify the claim.

Jury selection begins Friday morning.