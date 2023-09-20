Arlington Lamar HS shooting trial continues, 16-year-old faces up to 40 years in prison

The trial of a teenager who shot and killed another student at Arlington Lamar High School gets back underway on Wednesday after an emotional day in court Tuesday.

Court is set to resume at 8:30 on Wednesday.

The now 16-year-old shooter is a minor, so FOX 4 will not release his name. He has pleaded "True" to capital murder charges and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Featured article

On Tuesday, surveillance video was presented to the jury showing students running from the gunshots this March.

The video also shows officers trying to save Ja’Shawn Poirier who was shot twice. He did not survive.

Ja'Shawn Poirier

A second student was hit in the face by shrapnel. She testified that she didn't go to school for weeks after the incident.

Testimony in court alleges the shooter was retaliating for a sexual assault attack in school. But police investigators say that claim was unfounded.

A psychologist also testified about the shooter's mental state.

"His high risk factors were exposure to violence in the home, stress and poor coping, and low interest in school," said Tarrant County psychologist Monica Jeter.

Jury deliberations could begin as soon as Thursday.