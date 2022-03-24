Arlington ISD to offer free, full-day pre-k for all students in the fall

The Arlington Independent School District is expanding its pre-kindergarten program hoping to get children off to a solid start with their educations.

Beginning in the fall, all 4-year-olds in the district will be eligible for pre-k, regardless of family income.

"It’s an exciting day for Arlington ISD because we’re announcing that for the fall, we will have free, full-day pre-k for all 4-year-olds," said Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

The program will have an emphasis on STEM education.

"It’s a natural part of development because it’s the discovery, it’s the excitement, it’s the experimentation. And when young people, students in particular, begin that process in pre-k then they’re set up for a long journey in success in academics," the superintendent said.

Funding will come from within the district. Cavazos said Arlington ISD gets money from the state for students who meet statewide eligibility requirements. It won’t get paid for those students who don’t qualify.

"It’s a local investment from our local budget to make sure that we serve all students," he said. "We know that that investment benefits us not only today because of pre-k but throughout their whole experience with Arlington ISD."

The program will be offered at all elementary schools. Registration begins on April 1.

For more information and to register, visit www.aisd.net/district-news/free-pre-k-stem/.

