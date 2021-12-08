Arlington ISD to give employees $500 in bonus pay

article

The Arlington Independent School District is giving its employees a $500 bonus just in time for the holidays.

The school board unanimously approved the plan Monday night.

It gives any teacher, substitute, staff member, administrator of other employee who has worked at least 20 days this year an extra $500 on their paycheck after taxes.

All other substitutes, temp workers and part-time employees who haven’t yet worked 20 days will receive a $250 payment.

"It’s a reward for their efforts every day to help us in our vision to become a premier school district and leader in education," Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. "They do the work in the classroom, on buses, in warehouses, cafeterias and everywhere else in our district. This payment is a thanks for their hard work."

The bonus is also part of the boards recent decision to increase teacher salaries by 4% in 2020 and 2021.

"We value all the hard work everyone in the district does and this is a way to show it," said Kecia Mays, the Arlington ISD school board president. "We know people don’t get into the education business for the money. They are in the kid business. This is something we were very thrilled to be able to do."

Several other school districts in North Texas have offered similar bonuses to employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

