Surprise Bonus: Royse City ISD gives employees $1,000

The Royse City Independent School District in Rockwall County surprised workers with a bonus as it started fall break.

"We think you need something to take with you. So today, every single employee of our district is getting $1,000," Superintendent Kevin Worthy said.

The announcement was followed by cheers.

From teachers to custodians and school secretaries, they all thanked the school board and superintendent.

All employees in the district will be getting the money.

