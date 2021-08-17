Joshua ISD staff to receive 4% pay raise, $1,000 bonus for work during pandemic

article

Joshua ISD teachers and staff will all receive a 4% pay raise for the 2021 school year and a one-time $1,000 bonus for going above and during the pandemic.

The Joshua ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the pay raises and bonuses during Monday night’s board meeting.

"Our employees have gone through a trying period of time the last year and a half," said Joshua ISD Board President Ronnie Galbreath. "We want to reward and keep our staff. They continue to do a great job. We want to keep them here and encourage other teachers to come here."

The pay raises and bonuses are being provided by Joshua ISD’s allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Funding and the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress last March.

The raises will go into effect beginning in September. The one-time bonuses will go out in November.

Joshua ISD’s first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 19.

Advertisement

MORE: Johnson County Coverage