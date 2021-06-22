Irving ISD to give teachers $2,000 COVID-19 bonus in August

article

All teachers and staff members who are returning to work for the Irving Independent School District in the fall will get an extra $2,000.

Irving ISD said its board of trustees unanimously approved the bonus during a meeting Monday night.

It’s a way for the district to say thank you to its employees who worked through the hardships and challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank the board for their support of this measure to compensate staff for the additional responsibilities shouldered due to COVID-19," Superintendent Magda Hernandez said in a statement. "Most of all, I want to thank you, Team Irving, for your dedication to our students and for holding strong as we navigated unchartered waters. Your hard work and commitment to our students and the district did not go unnoticed."

Funding for the bonuses came from the state’s Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief fund, the district said.

All employees working at least 20 hours a week for the district before June 30 who return for the 2021-2022 year are eligible.

They should get the money as a separate check by Aug. 31.