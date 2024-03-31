Arlington firefighter shot during welfare check at apartment is back home

article

An Arlington firefighter who was shot responding to a welfare call last week is back home.

Brady Weaver was injured when a man opened fire on him from inside his apartment.

First responders said they heard children inside the unit calling for their mother to wake up.

Officers knocked on the door for at least five minutes before they tried to force their way inside.

As they tried to get in, Demetric Brooks opened fire through the door, hitting Weaver.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Brooks claims he thought his apartment was being robbed.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.