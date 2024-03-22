Arlington firefighter shot while responding to call, officials say

Officials tell FOX 4 an Arlington firefighter was shot at an apartment complex while responding to a call early Friday morning.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m.

The firefighter was taken to Medical City Arlington for treatment, according to fire officials.

Arlington police say he is stable and alert this morning.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

APD says they are investigating the incident and will share more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.