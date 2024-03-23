New details on man accused of shooting Arlington firefighter during welfare check

The man accused of shooting an Arlington firefighter who was responding to a welfare check at an apartment complex early Friday morning has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Demetric Brooks has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

The shooting happened at the Bardin Greene Apartments off of I-20 and Matlock Road.

Authorities said officers, firefighters, and American Medical Response personnel responded after a resident called 911.

The resident told police she heard children crying in a nearby apartment and calling for their mother to wake up.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and announced themselves for more than five minutes, but did not get a response, according to police.

Police said they could hear children's voices continuing to call for their mother to wake up.

First responders decided to force their way into the apartment using a breaching tool.

As fire crews tried to force open the door, a single shot was fired from inside the apartment, hitting firefighter Brady Weaver.

Weaver was taken to Medical City Arlington. A police spokesman said Weaver is alert and appears to be in good spirits.

Weaver has worked for the Arlington Fire Department for the last six years.

A man, woman and two children exited the apartment without further incident.

Brooks, 27, was taken into custody while the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office reviews the case.

"Facts that our investigators know at this time is that the subject was sleeping inside the residence with his girlfriend, and they woke up hearing first responders, trying to breach the door. Thinking that someone was trying to break in, he fired a shot and had his girlfriend call 911. We have confirmed that the girlfriend did call 911," Arlington Assistant Police Chief Tarrick McGuire explained.