Parent with concealed weapon accidentally shoots self while at Arlington ISD school, police say

Arlington police said Duff Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a time Thursday after a parent with a concealed weapon had their gun accidentally go off, hitting the parent in the leg.

The school had early release and students were released at the planned time of 12:10 p.m.

Police and school officials said there was no threat made and the parent did not have "malicious intent."

No students or staff were injured. The parent was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg. His condition was not released.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and charges are pending.