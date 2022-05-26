Suspect arrested after threat made against Weatherford elementary school, district says

article

Weatherford ISD sent a letter to parents at one of its elementary schools that said an arrest was made for an "alleged threat" made against the school.

The letter was sent to parents of students at Mary Martin Elementary School.

The district said Hudson Oaks Police Department began investigating after getting information that someone made a threat against the elementary school.

No further details were released about the threat, but Weatherford ISD said that an arrest was made.

In the letter to parents, the district added that "this situation has been resolved," and the increased police presence at their schools this week was added security after the deadly Uvalde school shooting, and not because of the arrest.

In addition to this arrest, there were two North Texas students who were arrested Wednesday for having a gun on or near their school campuses.

One arrest was at Fort Worth ISD’s W. A. Meacham Middle School and the other was at Richardson ISD’s Berkner High School.