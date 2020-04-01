Arlington closes public playgrounds and workout stations

article

All playgrounds and workout stations in Arlington are now closed.

The city said it was a necessary step to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parks, hike and bike trails in the city will remain open but people must comply with social distancing requirements and stay at least six feet apart.

The city of Fort Worth removed its basketball hoops and volleyball nets after noticing overcrowding in the parks.

“We understand that it's not ideal, but that's what's best right now for the city of Fort Worth. You can get out and get your exercise in but keep that social distancing,” said Mike Drivdahl with Fort Worth Fire.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he doesn’t really want to close the parks and trails but warned the city will start issuing citations if people continue to violate social distancing orders.

