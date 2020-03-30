Fort Worth closes basketball, volleyball courts to slow spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

Fort Worth's Office Of Emergency Management made the decision Monday to close all basketball and volleyball courts in the city in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

City officials said the move was in response to this past weekend's lack of social distancing.

Workers will remove the rims and volleyball nets to prevent people from overcrowding park facilities.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“We understand that it's not ideal, but that's what's best right now for the city of Fort Worth. You can get out and get your exercise in but keep that social distancing, keep that six feet apart from people. Only stay with our family unit because we have to contain the spread of this virus,” said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire.

Officials are encouraging people to use different trails and parks as other options instead of the more popular ones.

Fort Worth's move came on the day that Tarrant County reported additional new cases for a total of 155 countywide.

RELATED LINKS:

Advertisement

Dallas warns it could close all parks, trails if people don’t practice social distancing

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map