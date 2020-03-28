Dallas warns it could close all parks, trails if people don’t practice social distancing

article

As the coronavirus has caused many people who have been stuck inside to become stir crazy and head out to North Texas trails and parks for exercise, people are being reminded to practice social distancing while getting their exercise.

Dallas Park and Recreation officials said overcrowding may lead to the closing of city’s parks and trails.

Barricades are being put up at many entrances "to help alleviate overcrowding that is prohibiting social distances at city parks."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out a reminder on Saturday after seeing that the trail at White Rock lake was too crowded.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

"@whiterockloop is too crowded today! This is not safe social distancing. Social distancing means physical separation of 6ft. If your biking jogging are walking on a 12’ trail, breathing the droplets of hundreds of people going in the opposite direction your not being safe," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Last week, the Katy Trail also asked people to seek other trails because the large number of people on the trail is not allowing for social distancing.