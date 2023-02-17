'We all deserve answers': Family seeks justice in Arlington father of 6's killing

Ali Ismail, an Arlington businessman and father of six, was laid to rest in Denton on Thursday.

Ismail was shot and killed as he arrived at his house on Prentice Street on Tuesday morning.

Family members came in from Minnesota and Ohio to mourn and help.

"We are all taking it very hard. It's devastating," said Ismail's cousin Afrah Dualeh. "As a family we have to come together and figure out how we are going to raise six kids with no dad."

Ismail moved to North Texas from Wisconsin in 2008.

"He came here for opportunity to raise his kids here, open a business. He was so excited about this state he was telling us to move here," said Dualeh.

Through the pain, family members are trying to remember the good times.

"He was funny, he was kind, he was very helpful to his community. He would help everyone, no matter who they were," said Zakaria Abdullahi, Ismail's nephew. "He was a person that everyone should look up to and an amazing person overall."

Arlington police say that two suspects were in the area trying to break into cars.

One of the suspects was in Ismail's driveway and opened fire as he pulled in.

Police pieced together what happened after talking to neighbors and reviewing surveillance video.

Neighbors ran to help after hearing Ismail’s wife and children in the front yard screaming.

Ismail's oldest child is 12 years old. His wife is currently a few months pregnant with their seventh child.

"She feels like she's in a dream. It's horrible. She's in so much pain," said Ikran Ahmed, Ismail's niece.

Police released video of the people they believe to be responsible for the shooting in the neighborhood earlier in the day.

Family members say they want justice for their loved one.

"They just took six kids, their dad, for what? They need to pay," said Dualeh. "Anybody who knows anything, please come forward, say something. Because these kids deserve answers. We all deserve answers."

Oak Farms Dairy has agreed to offer a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of one or both of the suspects.

Arlington police ask anyone with information to call 817-459-5325.