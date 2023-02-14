Arlington business owner killed by suspects trying to break into cars, police say

An Arlington man was shot and killed by suspects breaking into cars early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Arlington police were called to the home on Prentice Street just after 5 a.m.

The 36-year-old victim was found dead inside an SUV in his driveway.

Friends of the victim identified him as Ali Ismail.

Investigators say two male suspects were in the neighborhood trying to break into parked cars when the victim pulled into his driveway.

One of the suspects was in the victim's driveway, pulled a gun and shot several times.

Both suspects ran out of the neighborhood, heading east on Prentice Street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives talking to homeowners in the area to see if any neighbors have security camera video of the incident.

Ismail had moved from Wisconsin in 2008 and owned the trucking company Panda Logistics.

He had 6 kids and had a baby on the way. The oldest child was 13-years-old.

"He was an honest guy, friendly, a hardworking guy. He worked hard to get his own company. He's a guy who is raising his kids, you know, a family man," said friend Mustafa Yasiin. "We're seeking justice."

Arlington police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.