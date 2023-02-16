$10,000 reward offered for information on killing of Arlington father of 6

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for the shooting death of an Arlington father of 6.

36-year-old Ali Ismail was shot and killed while returning home from work early Tuesday morning.

Arlington police say that two suspects in the area were seen trying to break into cars.

One of the suspects was in Ismail's driveway when he returned to his home on Prentice Street around 5 a.m.. The suspect then shot and killed the business owner in his SUV.

Ismail's wife was pregnant with the couple's 7th child at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, Arlington police announced that Oak Farms Dairy agreed to offer the reward to try to encourage people to come forward.

Police have released surveillance video of two people they believe are suspects.

Police say they have received several tips from people who have seen the video.

Anyone with information should call (817) 459-5325.