New video evidence shown as prosecutors rest case against teen accused of 2020 murder of Dallas woman

Video evidence was played in court of the suspect on trial for the 2020 murder of a woman killed in front of her North Dallas home.

The video showed the capital murder suspect smoking and pointing a gun shortly after the murder of Leslie Baker.

Anthony Jermaine Lewis is being tried as an adult, but because he’s a certified juvenile, if he gets a life sentence, he will be eligible for parole after 40 years.

Thursday, as the prosecution wrapped up its case, they called multiple forensic witnesses who analyzed the murder weapon, phones, and other evidence.

But the strongest evidence was videos recorded by the suspect.

One video was recorded hours after the murder of Baker. It showed a suspect smoking and pointing a gun.

Lewis, who was 16 at the time of the crime, sat silently as he listened to the testimony.

Back in 2020, police said Lewis and two others attempted to carjack Baker.

Baker’s car was blocked in her driveway and investigators said Lewis fired multiple shots, killing Baker.

An investigator testified that the murder weapon was also used in other crimes following the Memorial Day murder.

The prosecution then showed a video from days after the murder live streaming a police chase Lewis was in.

The detective talked about how when they zeroed in on suspects, they were monitoring social media accounts.

"We were monitoring a chase, a police chase Sgt. Terry was in. Cynthia came running in and said that Anthony was live streaming the chase from inside the car," Dallas PD Det. Scott Sayers recalled.

A voice is in the video is heard saying, "I got a murder like two days ago."

It’s unknown who said that because the camera was not showing faces at the time.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday morning, meaning the jury could have a verdict by day’s end.