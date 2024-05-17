Community members call for prosecution of jailers in Tarrant County inmate's death

Community members called for the prosecution of two fired Tarrant County correction officers on Friday morning.

The news conference was held a day after the release of video of the incident leading up to the death of Anthony Johnson at the Tarrant County Jail.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced it had fired two corrections officers for their conduct during the incident on April 21.

"The Tarrant County Jail has become a killing field," said Michael Bell of Unity In the Community Coalition Justice Coalition of Tarrant County. "[The officers] were too comfortable while they were watching the breath being forced from Mr. Johnson’s body."

The video shows a struggle with officers during a routine contraband check. During the struggle, the sheriff says two officers failed to follow department policies.

Video shows one fired jailer, Rafael Moreno, putting his knee on Johnson's back. The sheriff says a supervisor, Lt. Joe Garcia, also delayed getting Johnson medical care.

"If you're arresting someone, you're fighting them. It's okay to put a knee in a back until you get them restrained," said Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Thursday. "What you do after that is immediately put them in the recovery position. Immediately. That didn't happen."

The video cut off after Johnson became unresponsive.

The community members called for the release of the full video.

Johnson's family said the 31-year-old Marine veteran battled mental health issues but sounded normal in a call hours before his death.

Johnson was originally arrested in Saginaw after he was seen with a knife behaving erratically at an intersection. The sheriff’s office says he was booked for drug possession and evading arrest.

Johnson is the fifth inmate to die at the Tarrant County jail this year.

Community activist Michael Bell said the incident shows the "depraved indifference" at the center of the jail's culture.

"It starts at the top with Sheriff Bill Waybourn," said Bell.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not released Johnson's official cause of death.