Angry DeSoto residents speak out about council member whose husband misused taxpayer money

Angry people in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto want more action against a city council member and her husband, who was convicted of stealing taxpayer money.

Residents were allowed to speak at a city council meeting Monday night about an audit. It uncovered evidence that former economic development director Jeremiah Quarles used official money for personal purposes, including gifts and travel.

Quarles admitted to stealing $9,000 and was ordered to repay that amount.

“I have to tell you that most of the citizens of DeSoto that I’ve spoken to – and there have been a lot of them – have lost trust completely in this board for doing the right thing,” one resident said.

“Whenever you do an open records request you get everybody. Why was the broad search so narrow?” another resident asked.

The audit by the city's economic development corporation did not single out Councilwoman Candice Quarles. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Her critics call the investigation inadequate.

