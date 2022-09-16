Expand / Collapse search
Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Jury to decide fate of man accused of killing ex-NBA player

Dallas
DALLAS - Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the capital murder trial of Larry Jenkins, one of three men facing charges in the shooting death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter basketball standout Andre Emmett.

Emmett was shot and killed outside his Old East Dallas home in 2019 during a robbery.

If convicted, Jenkins, 23, would receive an automatic life sentence.

Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky also face capital murder charges. Their cases are expected to go to trial later this year.

Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Jury deliberates after combative day of testimony

Larry Jenkins is accused of capital murder in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter basketball star Andre Emmett in 2019. In Day 3 of testimony prosecutors showed tracking data putting Jenkins at the scene. The defense says that doesn't prove that Jenkins was there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Closing arguments in the trial were held on Thursday.

Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Prosecution wraps up their closing arguments

The prosecution wrapped up its case against murder suspect Larry Jenkins in court on Thursday, and the jury is now deliberating the case. Jenkins is one of three people accused of killing former NBA player and Texas Tech star Andre Emmett outside of his Old East Dallas home in 2019. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.

The prosecution claims tracking evidence from Jenkins' phone places him at the murder scene and the other evidence was destroyed when a car believed to be used by the suspect was destroyed shortly after the shooting.

The defense argued that all the evidence against Jenkins is circumstantial.

During the trial, the prosecution called career criminals to the stand who claimed Jenkins told them they murdered Emmett. 

Jenkins invoked his right not to take the stand in his own defense.

Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Closing arguments in the defense of Larry Jenkins

The defense says there is a lack of evidence to prove that Larry Jenkins murdered former NBA player Andre Emmett in 2019.

The jury began deliberations just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. They sent a question to the judge before the jury was dismissed around 5 p.m.

Andre Emmett played for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets in addition to the Big 3 league. 