Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Jury to decide fate of man accused of killing ex-NBA player

Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the capital murder trial of Larry Jenkins, one of three men facing charges in the shooting death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter basketball standout Andre Emmett.

Emmett was shot and killed outside his Old East Dallas home in 2019 during a robbery.

If convicted, Jenkins, 23, would receive an automatic life sentence.

Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky also face capital murder charges. Their cases are expected to go to trial later this year.

Closing arguments in the trial were held on Thursday.

The prosecution claims tracking evidence from Jenkins' phone places him at the murder scene and the other evidence was destroyed when a car believed to be used by the suspect was destroyed shortly after the shooting.

The defense argued that all the evidence against Jenkins is circumstantial.

During the trial, the prosecution called career criminals to the stand who claimed Jenkins told them they murdered Emmett.

Jenkins invoked his right not to take the stand in his own defense.

The jury began deliberations just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. They sent a question to the judge before the jury was dismissed around 5 p.m.

Andre Emmett played for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets in addition to the Big 3 league.