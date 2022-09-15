Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Day 3 of testimony in shooting death of former NBA player

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case against murder suspect Larry Jenkins in court on Thursday.

Jenkins is one of three people accused of killing former NBA player and Texas Tech star Andre Emmett outside of his Old East Dallas home in 2019. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.

On Wednesday, the prosecution called two career criminals to the stand.

Dominique McNeely testified that Jenkins told him he robbed and killed Emmett in September 2019.

Arkeen Jones, who is out on bond on unrelated charges of engaging organized criminal activity, also claimed Jenkins told him he murdered Emmett.

On Thursday, the prosecution is expected to call Greg Gambrell to the stand.

He's worked for the Dallas County DA’s Office, in the digital muti-media evidence division.

He's expected to testify as to the whereabouts of the defendant's cell phone at the time of the murder.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case soon after.

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 06: Andre Emmett #2 of 3's Company is introduced during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league game at ORACLE Arena on July 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/BIG3/Getty Images) Expand

If convicted, Jenkins would receive an automatic life sentence.