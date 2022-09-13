Andre Emmett Murder: Trial begins in killing of ex-NBA player

The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home is now underway.

Larry Jenkins, 23, is facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death. He is one of three charged with his murder. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.

Larry Jenkins

Emmett was shot and killed when he was robbed outside his home in Old East Dallas in 2019. The crime was captured by the Ring camera system on his front door.

"Now you can't identify anyone in that video but I presume the state and the police have very strong evidence linking Mr. Jenkins to the individual which is actually firing the gun, which is visible in the video as well. And so, that is going to be very compelling evidence for any jury," said Patrick Wilson, the former Ellis County District Attorney.

Three people have been charged with capital murder in the violence that took place as Emmett sat in his driveway eating food from Whataburger.

If convicted, Jenkins would receive an automatic life sentence.

Emmett made it to the big leagues, playing in the NBA after graduating from Carter High School and a college career at Texas Tech. The father of two also played in the BIG3 League.

His mother plans to be at the trial and said she still feels the pain and heartbreak of losing him.