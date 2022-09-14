Expand / Collapse search
Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Day 2 of testimony in killing of former NBA player

Old East Dallas
DALLAS - Testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett.

Larry Jenkins, 23, is facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death. He is one of three charged with his murder. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.

Emmett was shot and killed when he was robbed outside his home in Old East Dallas in 2019. The crime was captured by the Ring camera system on his front door.

Dallas Police Homicide Det. Scott Sayers testified Tuesday about how he got the names of the three suspects.

After releasing surveillance footage and audio to FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb, tips came in identifying Jenkins as well as Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky.

"I was now getting calls about people who lived in the neighborhood that the suspects lived in telling me these are your guys," he said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

If convicted, Jenkins would receive an automatic life sentence.