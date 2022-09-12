Men accused in killing of former NBA player Andre Emmett go on trial this week

article

Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of two men accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home.

23-year-old Larry Jenkins and 32-year-old Keith Johnson are facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death.

Emmett was shot and killed when he was robbed outside his home in Old East Dallas in 2019.

The Carter High grad was a star at Texas Tech, and he played professionally in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. He also played overseas and the BIG3 league.

A passerby discovered Emmett's body before down in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue near where his mother lived in a home Emmett owned.

Police say Emmett was approached by the suspects as he sat in his vehicle. Witnesses told police the suspects pulled a gun, and Emmett was shot trying to run from the suspects. Investigators say they fled the area in a white Chrysler 300. Emmett, a father of two, was taken to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

Police said there is no indication Jenkins or Johnson knew Emmett.

29-year-old Michael Lucky was also charged with capital murder in Emmett's death. His trial is expected to begin Nov. 7.