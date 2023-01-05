Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Celina

article

Police in Collin County are asking for help finding a teenager who they believe is in grave danger.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler.

She was last seen Monday night in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina.

Police think she’s with someone in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the Texas license plate number RYT5102.

Investigators have not said anything about a suspect or released any other details.

Vilder is described as a white female who is about 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs about 138 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Vilder or the car is asked to call 911 or the Celina Police Department immediately.