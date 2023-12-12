Allen police chief to retire in 2024

The City of Allen's police chief is retiring.

Brian Harvey has served as the city's chief of police for the last 12 years.

Brian Harvey (Source: City of Allen)

He was a veteran deputy chief in Dallas before heading north to Allen.

"We have been fortunate to have Chief Harvey’s stable leadership and strategic guidance over the continued growth of the police department for more than a decade," said City Manager Eric Ellwanger.

Harvey served as police chief during the deadly mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in May.

8 people were killed in the shooting, including three children.

The police response to the shooting was credited for limited the loss of life in the shooting.

"I am extremely proud of the bravery and courage of the responding officers that saved lives on May 6," Chief Harvey said in a statement.

The city says Steve Dye will take over as the new police chief when Harvey retires, effective February 1, 2024.

Dye served as police chief in Grand Prairie from 2011 to 2020.

He had recently retired after serving as Grand Prairie's city manager.